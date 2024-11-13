Suspect in JB Danquah murder reveals IGP Dampare nicknamed him 'Sexy Don Don'

During a hearing at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, Asiedu clarified that his preferred nickname was actually Gucci Young Star.

In previous testimonies, Asiedu alleged that he had been pressured by the police into confessing to the murder. While defending himself during the ongoing jury trial on Tuesday, 5th November 2024, Asiedu, under the guidance of his lawyer, explained to the court that he had initially approached the Accra Regional Police Command to file a complaint. However, he claimed he was subsequently detained, physically assaulted, and coerced into signing a confession.

Asiedu reiterated his defence, asserting that he was not present at the crime scene on the night of the murder. Instead, he claimed he had been at Agbogbloshie, where he had engaged the services of a sex worker. After a confrontation with a pimp, he allegedly sought police assistance but was discouraged by an individual named Adotey, whom he later discovered to be a police informant.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recounted his experience in court: “My lady, it was at dawn when I went to the police regional headquarters to lodge a complaint against some people who had come to where I had gone to patronise the services of a prostitute. So, when I was about reporting the matter to the police, the one I went with asked me to wait for him at the counter back whilst he went up to see the commander of the station. So, while standing in front of the counter, the gentleman I went with came back with the police officer. I did not make my complaint at the time, but they told me the commander wanted to see me.”

ece-auto-gen

Asiedu further alleged that Adotey was the one who led him to the police station, where he was detained and assaulted by DSP Sarpong under the supervision of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, then the Accra Police Commander, with Officer Effia Tenge present as a witness.

Asiedu elaborated: “When the then-commander Dampare called for me when I got there, he gave me a seat. He asked about my health, and I answered him. Then he asked again why I was here, then I told him that someone had broken into our room and I was here to report the matter to the police. Then he told me that he wanted to ask me a question... Then he showed me a picture on his phone and asked whether I knew the person; I answered no, I do not know him. Then he asked DS Sarpong to take me to their washroom, then I asked what the matter was.”