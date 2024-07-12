TikToker sentenced to six years for insulting Ugandan president

This sentencing falls within a larger initiative by security agencies to combat the use of social media for insulting high-ranking government officials.

Awebwa is among several content creators recently imprisoned under the Computer Misuse Act of 2022 for propagating what authorities deem "malicious information" and "hate speech."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Human rights activists have criticised the Computer Misuse Act, currently under challenge in the Constitutional Court, describing it as repressive. The Act defines offensive communication as the "wilful and repeated use of electronic communication to disturb or attempt to disturb the peace, quiet, or right of privacy of any person without legitimate communication purposes." Violators can face fines, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

This case underscores the growing tensions between government authorities and digital expression in Uganda, highlighting the complex landscape of freedom of speech in the country.

In May 2024, a man in Malawi was convicted for insulting President Lazarus Chakwera through a TikTok video. The video featured an animated figure with Chakwera's face superimposed, performing comical dance moves. Sainani Nkhoma was found guilty on Thursday of sharing the video along with offensive remarks about the president in a community WhatsApp group.

In May 2022, free speech advocates condemned the arrest of a nurse for criticising President Chakwera during a WhatsApp discussion on governance. Chidawawa Mainje, 39, was charged with cyber harassment and faced up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted.