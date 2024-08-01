'Unforgivable' - Akufo-Addo retracts after saying 'Akufo-Addo-Mahama gov’t'

However, the mood shifted when the President veered into a political comparison, seeking to illustrate how the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has outperformed the opposition in road construction since taking office. In a slip of the tongue, he inadvertently referred to the current administration as the "Akufo-Addo-Mahama, Bawumia era," prompting laughter and audible gasps from the audience.

Pulse Ghana

Recognising his mistake, the President quickly attempted to retract the statement, declaring, “That’s unforgivable, repeatedly,” before adding, “I hope you’ll allow me to withdraw that statement.” He went on to clarify that the nation has experienced “exceptional improvement in our road network nationwide” under the “Akufo-Addo-Bawumia era.”

ADVERTISEMENT