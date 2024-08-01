ADVERTISEMENT
'Unforgivable' - Akufo-Addo retracts after saying 'Akufo-Addo-Mahama gov’t'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sparked a moment of levity during the launch of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on Wednesday, a new initiative aimed at repairing and improving the nation’s road infrastructure. The programme, which is primarily funded by the District Assembly Common Fund, is set to address the dire state of many roads across the country.

In his address to dignitaries gathered for the launch, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the initiative as a testament to his administration's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure in Ghana. “This intervention is proof of our dedication to improving our road network for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he asserted.

However, the mood shifted when the President veered into a political comparison, seeking to illustrate how the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has outperformed the opposition in road construction since taking office. In a slip of the tongue, he inadvertently referred to the current administration as the "Akufo-Addo-Mahama, Bawumia era," prompting laughter and audible gasps from the audience.

John Mahama and Akufo Addo
Recognising his mistake, the President quickly attempted to retract the statement, declaring, “That’s unforgivable, repeatedly,” before adding, “I hope you’ll allow me to withdraw that statement.” He went on to clarify that the nation has experienced “exceptional improvement in our road network nationwide” under the “Akufo-Addo-Bawumia era.”

