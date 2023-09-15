According to her, a DNA test conducted by her husband has exposed her son was being fathered by another man.
Woman in tears, claims to be 'shocked' after realizing her husband isn’t her son’s father
A woman claims to be “shocked and confused” after realizing that her husband is not the father of 4-year-old son.
Recommended articles
She confessed to having cheated on her husband, but recalled using a condom, so she cannot fathom how the child ended up becoming his illicit lover’s child.
She wrote to a relationship advisor, seeking advice on what to do because the illicit lover has also refused to take responsibility for the child.
“Hello Auntie Momoza, could you please hide me🙏. I have a child and have been co-paranting with his father. Recently his father did a DNA test and found out he is not the father.
"I was so shocked and confused… right now I don’t know what to do. It’s been 4 years the child is used to him and his family.
"I did cheat on him with someone but we used a condom, that’s why I didn’t think the other guy would be the father. I called the other guy to tell him the news he didn’t want to hear anything and said I should leave him alone. I want him to do a DNA test also but I don’t know how can I pursue him into doing it,” her letter reads.
She has expressed regret for her adultery and the consequence that has befallen her.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh