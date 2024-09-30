Kwame Awuah-Darko donates van, party paraphernalia to Juaben Constituency

Mr. Awuah-Darko, who is renowned for transforming TOR and BOST into solvent, efficient institutions during his tenure, presented a van, party paraphernalia, and cash donations to the Juaben Constituency executives to support grassroots mobilisation for the elections.
Friday, September 27, 2024 – Juaben Constituency witnessed a major boost in its mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections, as Mr Kwame Awuah-Darko, the former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), delivered vital resources aimed at ensuring victory.
His generous contribution underscores his commitment to securing a decisive victory for both the parliamentary and presidential candidates in the 2024 general elections.
Emphasising on the 24-Hour Economy
During his address, he emphasised the importance of the party’s policy initiatives, including the 24-Hour Economy, which aims to boost productivity, the Farmer’s Service Center Policy designed to provide essential services and resources to farmers, and the creation of a Women’s Development Bank to support women entrepreneurs and ensure gender-inclusive economic growth.
The Juaben Constituency executives expressed their profound gratitude for his support, which will significantly enhance their efforts to engage with voters and rally the base in the critical months leading up to the elections. The donation is expected to invigorate the constituency's campaign and strengthen its organisational capacity at both the grassroots and leadership levels.
With the elections fast approaching, his donations serve as a timely reminder of the party’s broader vision for national development and the role that each constituency plays in realising that vision. His message and support have further galvanized the Juaben Constituency as they march toward victory in December 2024.