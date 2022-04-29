2 die in fire at Korle-Bu Police barracks

Reports stated that the fire gutted a whole block and affected four rooms with 16 occupants.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but eyewitnesses reported that the family of four was trapped in the room and the mother of the one-week-old baby, Abigail Gakpetor managed to escape leaving her baby the 13-year-old girl and her mother trapped in the room.

The 60-year-old grandmother and the 13-year-old girl burnt beyond recognition with the baby sustaining a deep cut in the thigh.

It took the bravery of some policemen and civilians to save them from being burnt into ashes by breaking the glass sliding window at the back of one of the rooms.

