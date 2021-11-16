25 pregnant teenagers sit for BECE exams in Central Region

Out of the centers visited, Ajumako had seven teenage pregnant candidates, Mando recorded four pregnancies, Bisease recorded eight pregnancies, Ocheso recorded three while Sonkwa also had three pregnancies.

Some of the candidates came to the examination Centers with their breastfeeding children who had relatives taking care of them during exams, the report said.

Pulse Ghana

In all, 2783 candidates are sitting for the exams that started on Monday 15th November 2021 in the District, 1451 are female and 1331-male.