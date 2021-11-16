RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

25 pregnant teenagers sit for BECE exams in Central Region

Twenty-five (25) teenage pregnant girls are currently partaking in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Central Region.

According to a report by Accra based Starr FM, the pregnant girls reported for the exams yesterday in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

Out of the centers visited, Ajumako had seven teenage pregnant candidates, Mando recorded four pregnancies, Bisease recorded eight pregnancies, Ocheso recorded three while Sonkwa also had three pregnancies.

Some of the candidates came to the examination Centers with their breastfeeding children who had relatives taking care of them during exams, the report said.

In all, 2783 candidates are sitting for the exams that started on Monday 15th November 2021 in the District, 1451 are female and 1331-male.

Out of the total number of candidates, 17 were absent from all the six centres namely Ajumako, Ochiso, Mando, Sonkwa, Denkyira and Bisease.

