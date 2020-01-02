He is an officer who has taken upon himself to repair damaged state properties and help the needy and the poor.

In 2019, the young police officer embarked on charity works. He took on these benevolent works in the country when he repaired a broken traffic light, constructed a concrete slab to fix on a gutter in Accra and filled potholes on the N1 highway to avert accidents.

The charitable officer also donated to the poor and the needy in the country.

As 2019 ends, Pulse.com.gh takes a look at 5 things Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko did in 2019 that Ghanaians will never forget.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko fills deadly potholes in Accra to save lives

The junior police officer has become something of a folk hero to the people of Ghana after he spent some days temporarily filling in some treacherous potholes which pose death threat to drivers and passengers.

Simon Agbeko first became inspired to patch up some of the road hazards at the Achimota overhead and the Abeka junction after he drove over the particularly nasty pothole.

He said he filled up the potholes to avert accidents.

The project, he said, forms part of his road safety campaign to drivers and motorists.

Rather than waiting for the city authorities to fix the potholes, Agbeko grabbed a shovel and started shifting gravel and road fill and moving it into the potholes.

Police officer Lance corporal Simon Agbeko fills deadly potholes in Accra to save lives

Police officer desilt choked drains and constructs concrete slab to cover gutter

won the hearts and admiration of many Ghanaians again after he undertook some community service.

This time around, the benevolent police office officer desilted choked drains and constructed a concrete slab with his own money to cover the gutter at Tudu in Accra Central to forestall any mishap from happening to drivers and passengers.

The police officer descended into every gutter to ensure there is free flow of waste water.

The gutter got damaged and was not repaired for about six months which poses danger to the lives of Ghanaians.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko desilts choked drains in Accra

Agbeko repairs broken traffic light at Odorkor

He gained the attention of the public after Lance Corporal Agbeko repaired a damaged traffic light at Odorkor in Accra.

The damaged traffic light which faced different direction and creates chaos for drivers to obey its instructions and pedestrians to cross the road safely is now in a good condition after the police officer fixed it.

Police officer Lance corporal Simon Agbeko repairs broken traffic light at Odorkor

Corporal Agbeko changing lives of the physically challenged on the street

He is an officer who has devoted himself and donates pair of crutches to the physically challenged persons on the street of Accra, as one of his endeavours to help the needy in the society.

The mark of a Simon Agbeko is how he keeps giving to the people who really need the help consistently over a period of time.

Simon Agbeko has decided to contribute his quota to the development of the country by helping to change the world in donating even from his pocket.

Lance Corporal Agbeko gives to the physically challenged on the street

Paid bills for patients at Korle-Bu Hospital

Simon Agbeko has become notable for giving back to the community and fixing damaged state facilities including street traffic lights.

The police officer donated items to accident victims at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He donated a pair of crutches, wheelchairs to the patients to enable them to walk again.

Lance Corporal Agbeko donated an undisclosed amount of money to the patients to pay their bills at the accident centre and children's ward.

He supported by donating and footing the bills of some of the patients who have no hope of leaving the hospital anytime soon if they don't pay.

He contributed his quota to the patients at the Korle-Bu hospital in donating from his pocket.