The convict, Samuel Nana Mensah, who posed as a Marketing officer of the West Africa Monetary Agency (WAMA) was convicted by an Accra High court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo of using the company to defraud the retired UK lecturer.
55-year-old man gets 18 years in prison for GH¢1 million fraud
A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for defrauding a retired UK lecturer of GH¢1,000,000 on the pretext of investing his money.
Facing a potential life sentence, Samuel Nana Mensah had pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiring with one other, defrauding by pretense, possessing forged notes, possession of the paper, and money laundering.
The prosecutor, Winnifred Sarpong, had proven to the court through witnesses that the convict committed the crime.
There was no show of remorse when Nana Mensah was asked if he had anything to say before the judgment was pronounced.
On the counts of defrauding, Mensah was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
On the count of possession of forged notes and money laundering, he was sentenced to 10 years each.
The sentences are to run concurrently, hence he will spend 18 years behind bars in hard labour.
Delivering the judgment, Justice Marfo ordered that all the monies and properties found to be proceeds of Mensah’s crime should be retrieved and given to the retired lecturer.
