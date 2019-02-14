The students, aged between 16 and 19, reportedly faked their kidnapping in order to extort money from their parents.

The six have been identified as Quainu De-Vreezse, a 17-year-old student of the Ghana Senior High Technical School [GSTS], Anthony Osei Prempeh, an 18-year-old student of GSTS, Daniel Kwesi Essel, 17, from Fijai Senior High School, Elijah Sam, 16, from the Takoradi Technical Institute [TTI], Calib Windbridge Aryetey Tagoe, 16, from TTI and the Evelyn Agyapong, 19, from the Takoradi Senior High School.

Put before a court, lead suspect, De-Vreeze Quaino pleaded guilty to his two charges of deceiving a public officer and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that three other suspects pleaded guilty but the other two suspects pleaded not guilty.

Narrating the incident, the Western Regional Police PRO, DSP Olivia Adiku, said the suspects registered a new SIM card and used it to call the parents of De-Vreeze, telling them that their son had been kidnapped.

The conspired to demand a ransom of GH¢9000, but were later arrested after it was found that the students themselves orchestrated the kidnap.

Meanwhile, presiding Judge, Michael Ampadu, remanded two of the suspects who are above 17 in prison custody, but had to grant the four others permission to be with their parents on grounds of being underage.

The case has since been adjourned to February 19.