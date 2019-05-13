The downpour caused some drains to overflow their channels.

The rain started at about 9:15 am and lasted for about two hours.

The rains accounted for the submerging of roads, houses and cars in various areas of the city.

Vehicles and passengers had to struggle their way out of the flood waters.

Some areas affected included Achimota, Kwame Nkrumah circle, to mention a few due to the rains.

Report by broadcast journalist, Patrice Amegashie indicates that the rain demolished some structures at Achimota.

Watch the video below: