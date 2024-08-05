Agona Nyakrom Oman Council bans indecent dressing for 2024 Akwambo Festival

Nana Osei Bonsu, who also serves as the Tufuhene of Nyakrom, issued this warning during a speech to the chiefs and residents after a seven-hour clean-up operation to prepare the town for the week-long celebration. The clean-up effort included participation from queen mothers, divisional chiefs, and members of the two Asafo companies, with support from Mr Christian Ocran, the Agona West Municipal Director of Zoomlion, and his team.

Nana Osei Bonsu highlighted that the festival aims to promote tourism and cultural awareness, potentially boosting local businesses. He added that the festival's climax on Saturday, 10th August, would feature a fundraising event to support the construction of male and female wards at the Nyakrom Health Centre.

The Planning Committee Chairman reiterated the importance of contributions from Nyakrom citizens, both local and abroad, to support the healthcare project, emphasising the need for quality healthcare services. He clarified that the festival is not merely for entertainment but serves as an opportunity for reflection and improvement. He encouraged Christians and other religious groups to participate in the festivities, dispelling any misconceptions about idol worship.

Nana Osei Bonsu also expressed the chiefs' commitment to completing ongoing development projects in the town, including the construction of roads, a nearly finished steel bridge, and an AstroTurf project to enhance the town's appearance.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, urged residents to refrain from dumping waste into gutters and unauthorised areas to prevent cholera outbreaks. He also echoed the call for community support in completing the new hospital wards to improve healthcare services in the area.

The Akwambo Festival is an annual celebration observed by the people of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area in the Central Region. The festival, which means "path-clearing," is marked by various activities, including communal clean-ups, traditional drumming and dancing, and the display of the people’s cultural heritage.