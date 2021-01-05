In several media reports, the law firm of the President, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co will be in charge.

Lawyer Ampaw was part of the NPP's legal team that challenged John Mahama's election in 2012.

The opposition and its leader, John Dramani Mahama are challenging the presidential results of the 2020 general elections.

According to the NDC, there were widespread irregularities in the polls and the Electoral Commission (EC) also padded the results in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

In a statement after filing the petition, the NDC which he represented in the 2020 elections said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.

The NDC wants the Supreme Court to annul Akufo-Addo's win. Party leader John Mahama argues that the declaration of the incumbent as winner was illegal because no candidate secured the required number of votes to be declared winner

The opposition has yet to make public evidence of fraud and has so far made public little of the details of its petition. Ghana's Supreme Court is expected to hear the case next week. It has 42 working days from the start of a hearing to issue a decision.