According to a report by GhanaWeb, though the party doesn’t have a clear majority in the next parliament, it has chosen a Speaker.

Mr. Bagbin, will be assisted by MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi as First Deputy Leader.

The NDC conclave in Parliament will remain unchanged, thereby, retaining Haruna Iddrisu as the leader, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka as The Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe as First and Second Chief Whips respectively.

Similarly, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has also settled on Prof. Mike Ocquaye to continue as the Speaker of Parliament.

The National Council of the NPP has also opted to maintain Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Suame MP, as its Leader in Parliament.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

It has also endorsed the change in deputy from Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, to Alex Afenyo-Markin, the Effutu MP.

The Chief Whip slot has been earmarked for Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP after being held by Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Sunyani East MP.

Mr. Dompreh’s deputies will be the Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu and the Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan after Matthew Nyindam, the Kpandai MP and Moses Anim, the Trobu MP held those positions in the current Parliament.