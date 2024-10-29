Akua Donkor's eldest son reveals what happened to his mother before her death

“It is true that my mother is dead. I am her oldest son, my name is Akwasi Baffour. What happened is that around 4 a.m. yesterday, some of our relatives in Accra called to say that our mother was not feeling very well, and we were concerned because we had not heard that anything was wrong with her until then. So, my sister called me to say that they had rushed her to the government hospital at Nsawam, but with the way her condition was, she was rather referred to Ridge Hospital,” he explained, as quoted by GhanaWeb.

Once at Ridge Hospital, Akwasi spoke to the attending doctor, who informed him of his mother’s critical condition. The medical team reportedly did everything possible to stabilise her condition, including administering two drips and a blood transfusion. However, despite these efforts, the doctor later called Akwasi in the evening to deliver the sad news of her passing.

“When she got to Ridge Hospital, I spoke with the doctor who said my mother was in a difficult place, but they are doing all they can to get her back. He told me that they had placed two drips and blood on her, hoping that would help. So, it was like that throughout the day until the evening around 10 p.m. when he called again to say that our mother had given up the ghost. So, it is very true. We have, however, not been told what killed her. She was here exactly three weeks ago, and she was in very good health,” Akwasi added.

He also confirmed that his mother, Akua Donkor, was 83 years old at the time of her passing, contrary to media reports stating she was 72.

Before her sudden passing, Akua Donkor was the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and was hoping to contest the presidential election on 7th December.

Akua Donkor's influence in Ghanaian politics was widely acknowledged, particularly for her passionate support of farmers and women. Her bold, outspoken personality and grassroots connections helped her make a lasting impression on the public and the communities she aimed to uplift.

A long-time presidential candidate, Donkor made several bids for Ghana’s highest office, showcasing her resilience despite financial constraints. Her most recent attempt placed her third on the ballot for the 2024 elections.

Donkor's political journey began as the Assemblywoman for Herman in the Ashanti region, and she launched her first presidential campaign as an independent candidate in 2012. However, her bid was cut short when the Electoral Commission disqualified her, citing unmet eligibility requirements—a decision she did not contest legally. Instead, she threw her support behind Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Tragedy struck again in 2016 when the GFP’s headquarters in Kabu, Eastern Region, was destroyed by fire, which subsequently led to her disqualification from that year's presidential race. Nevertheless, Donkor’s commitment to her mission remained steadfast. Known for her unique promises, she vowed to offer free vehicles to journalists, duty-free port services, free education, and better pay for farmers in the upcoming 2024 elections, with just 39 days left until voting.