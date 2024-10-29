5 times Akua Donkor won the hearts of Ghanaians with her humorous character

While reports indicate that the cause of her death has not yet been confirmed, Donkor was preparing to run for a fourth time in the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian presidential election.

Known for her spirited approach to politics, Donkor notably celebrated with a dance and a wide smile after submitting her forms to the Electoral Commission for candidate confirmation.

Her running mate for this campaign was Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as ‘Roman Fada.’ Kubi mentioned to 3 News, “She has not been well for the past few days, so we sent her to the Nsawam Government Hospital on Saturday.”

Having previously contested in two elections, Donkor was listed as the third candidate on the ballot for the 2024 presidential race.

Her political journey began as an assemblywoman for Herman, and she launched her first presidential bid in 2012 as an independent candidate.

In the same year, she founded the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), aiming to advocate for the rights of Ghana's poor and marginalised, driven by her longstanding ambition to become Ghana’s president.

Donkor's unconventional approach and vibrant personality left a lasting impression on the public, leading to numerous memorable moments that sparked lively discussions both online and offline.

Here are some of the most unforgettable instances: