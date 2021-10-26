According to her, the suspected assassin made away with her GH¢7000 and other valuable items.
Akua Donkor allegedly escapes assassination attempt
The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has escaped an assassination attempt when an unidentified man allegedly raided her residence over the weekend.
Narrating her story on Kumasi-based Angel FM, she said "I was at my office when the person came to me, saying he is a party member and voted for me in the 2020 election and has come to encourage me not to give up.
"So I took him to my house where he stayed for days, dined and had conversations with my driver but eventually left on my blind side. He took my money and bag with other items."
She said she had a call days later during which the caller disclosed he was a hitman sent after her but does not know why he aborted the mission adding that she doesn't know how to go about how to complain to the police station and hinted that she will in the coming days do that.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh