The Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) who lost her husband two years ago, revealed this as she said she is now ready to give marriage another chance. Akua Donkor contested in the 2016 elections but got disqualified.
I need a man to be first gentleman; Presidential candidate Akua Donkor reveals (WATCH)
Akua Donkor is scouting for a male partner who will be the first gentleman of Ghana if she becomes president of Ghana.
In 2020, she pulled through as one of the aspirants captured on the ballot sheet and managed to get 5,574 votes (0.04% of the total votes cast) to place 11th out of 12 aspirants.
However, with the hope of a resounding victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections, the 70-year-old politician said he needs a man beside her.
“I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician. It gets to a point in this political career where you and your husband’s presence will be required. I need a man to become a first gentleman after I win power,” she said.
In an interview with Kofi TV, Akua Donkor, said fulfilling household chores will be ruled out from her role as a wife. “You won’t marry me to come and cook and clean for you. I won’t be responsible for house chores, that won’t happen. I only want your name,” she said in the video below.
