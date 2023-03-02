I need a man to be first gentleman; Presidential candidate Akua Donkor reveals (WATCH)

In 2020, she pulled through as one of the aspirants captured on the ballot sheet and managed to get 5,574 votes (0.04% of the total votes cast) to place 11th out of 12 aspirants.

However, with the hope of a resounding victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections, the 70-year-old politician said he needs a man beside her.

“I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician. It gets to a point in this political career where you and your husband’s presence will be required. I need a man to become a first gentleman after I win power,” she said.