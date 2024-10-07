ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All you need to know about Akua Donkor's running mate, Daddy Lumba's manager

Dorcas Agambila

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate, Madam Akua Donkor, has chosen Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, a well-known radio and television personality, as her running mate for the general election scheduled for December 7.

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor
Roman Fada and Akua Donkor

Madam Akua Donkor initially planned to select Adakabre Frimpong as her running mate but had to change her decision at the last minute. She submitted her nomination papers as the GFP’s presidential candidate last Thursday.

Recommended articles

Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, also known as Roman Fada in the radio industry, is the host of the morning show on DL 106.9 FM, as well as the drive-time show on Atinka FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 20 years in broadcasting, Roman Fada, who also manages popular Ghanaian highlife artist Daddy Lumba, has established himself as one of the country’s top radio presenters.

Roman Fada, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maame Akosua Serwaa Akoto in Oct. 2022.

Akua Donkor petitions Supreme Court to throw out NDC’s election suit
Akua Donkor petitions Supreme Court to throw out NDC’s election suit Pulse Ghana

Roman Fada, the manager of popular Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba reminisced his first encounter with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post , Roman Fada revealed he was sceptical when Daddy Lumba called him via phone.

When the renowned musician called him and introduced himself, he quickly ended the call—thinking that someone was pulling a prank on him.

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor
Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor ece-auto-gen

Persistently, Roman Fada recalled Daddy Lumba placed another called after he ended the second one as well.

But he gave the phone to his uncle after he told him that someone wants to pull a prank on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, his uncle confirmed that it was indeed Daddy Lumba and he apologized to him when he took the phone from his uncle.

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor
Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

He expressed that Madam Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the GFP, inspired him to accept the position of running mate due to her creative ideas. He conveyed his gratitude to her for selecting him as the vice-presidential candidate.

In an interview on Rainbow Radio, Madam Akua Donkor revealed that she is contesting the election to bring relief to Ghanaians and improve living conditions. She added that she would soon launch her manifesto to outline her policies for economic transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reiterated her commitment to operating a free port under her presidency and pledged to implement a policy to refine crude oil in Ghana to help reduce the cost of petroleum products. Regarding the fight against galamsey, she promised to hand over the management of all water bodies to the Ghana Armed Forces.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reggie Zippy announces divorce

Edith Ward: Ex-wife of Reggie Zippy calls him out in explosive interview (WATCH)

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees