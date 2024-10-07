All you need to know about Akua Donkor's running mate, Daddy Lumba's manager

Madam Akua Donkor initially planned to select Adakabre Frimpong as her running mate but had to change her decision at the last minute. She submitted her nomination papers as the GFP’s presidential candidate last Thursday.
The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate, Madam Akua Donkor, has chosen Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, a well-known radio and television personality, as her running mate for the general election scheduled for December 7.
About Roman Fada
Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, also known as Roman Fada in the radio industry, is the host of the morning show on DL 106.9 FM, as well as the drive-time show on Atinka FM.
With over 20 years in broadcasting, Roman Fada, who also manages popular Ghanaian highlife artist Daddy Lumba, has established himself as one of the country’s top radio presenters.
Roman Fada, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maame Akosua Serwaa Akoto in Oct. 2022.
How he became the manager of Daddy Lumba
Roman Fada, the manager of popular Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba reminisced his first encounter with him.
In a post , Roman Fada revealed he was sceptical when Daddy Lumba called him via phone.
When the renowned musician called him and introduced himself, he quickly ended the call—thinking that someone was pulling a prank on him.
Persistently, Roman Fada recalled Daddy Lumba placed another called after he ended the second one as well.
But he gave the phone to his uncle after he told him that someone wants to pull a prank on him.
Interestingly, his uncle confirmed that it was indeed Daddy Lumba and he apologized to him when he took the phone from his uncle.
Reaction to his running mate position
He expressed that Madam Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the GFP, inspired him to accept the position of running mate due to her creative ideas. He conveyed his gratitude to her for selecting him as the vice-presidential candidate.
In an interview on Rainbow Radio, Madam Akua Donkor revealed that she is contesting the election to bring relief to Ghanaians and improve living conditions. She added that she would soon launch her manifesto to outline her policies for economic transformation.
She reiterated her commitment to operating a free port under her presidency and pledged to implement a policy to refine crude oil in Ghana to help reduce the cost of petroleum products. Regarding the fight against galamsey, she promised to hand over the management of all water bodies to the Ghana Armed Forces.