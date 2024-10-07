All you need to know about Akua Donkor's running mate, Daddy Lumba's manager

About Roman Fada

Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, also known as Roman Fada in the radio industry, is the host of the morning show on DL 106.9 FM, as well as the drive-time show on Atinka FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 20 years in broadcasting, Roman Fada, who also manages popular Ghanaian highlife artist Daddy Lumba, has established himself as one of the country’s top radio presenters.

Roman Fada, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maame Akosua Serwaa Akoto in Oct. 2022.

Pulse Ghana

How he became the manager of Daddy Lumba

Roman Fada, the manager of popular Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba reminisced his first encounter with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post , Roman Fada revealed he was sceptical when Daddy Lumba called him via phone.

When the renowned musician called him and introduced himself, he quickly ended the call—thinking that someone was pulling a prank on him.

ece-auto-gen

Persistently, Roman Fada recalled Daddy Lumba placed another called after he ended the second one as well.

But he gave the phone to his uncle after he told him that someone wants to pull a prank on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, his uncle confirmed that it was indeed Daddy Lumba and he apologized to him when he took the phone from his uncle.

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

Reaction to his running mate position

He expressed that Madam Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the GFP, inspired him to accept the position of running mate due to her creative ideas. He conveyed his gratitude to her for selecting him as the vice-presidential candidate.

In an interview on Rainbow Radio, Madam Akua Donkor revealed that she is contesting the election to bring relief to Ghanaians and improve living conditions. She added that she would soon launch her manifesto to outline her policies for economic transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT