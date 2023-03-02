ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I need husband to become first gentleman when I win election 2024 – Akua Donkor

Andreas Kamasah

Akua Donkor, the founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, (GFP) has disclosed that she is searching for a man to marry to become the first gentleman after she wins the 2024 presidential election.

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor
Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor

The 70-year-old politician and farmer lost her husband about two years ago and has since remained single.

Recommended articles

According to her, the time has come for her to re-marry because of her political career. In an interview with Kofi TV, she said the need to re-marry has become even more pressing because she hopes to win the 2024 election and become the president of Ghana.

“I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician. It gets to a point in this political career where you and your husband’s presence will be required. I need a man to become a first gentleman after I win power,” Madam Donkor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She however gave a caveat that although she needs a man to marry to complement her for political reasons, the man should not expect her to perform household chores as expected of a wife.

READ ALSO: ‘We can’t wait’ – Ghanaians react as Barker-Vormawor says 'Labour Party loading'

“You won’t marry me to come and cook and clean for you. I won’t be responsible for house chores, that won’t happen. I only want your name,” she warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akua Donkor tried to contest in the 2016 elections but got disqualified. She tried again in 2020 and made it to the ballot sheet and garnered some votes.

Despite the high stakes in the 2024 elections, she remains confident that she will emerge as the winner of the presidential election this time around.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teacher brings big live cow to the classroom to teach pupils about its parts

Teacher brings big live cow to classroom to teach pupils about its parts (video)

She used ‘chop money’ I gave her to start building house secretly – Ghanaian man cries

She used ‘chop money’ I gave her to start building house secretly – Ghanaian man cries (video)

Chief and elders flee, festival ends as fetish priest mistakenly sets himself ablaze

Chief and elders flee, festival ends as fetish priest mistakenly sets himself ablaze (video)

File photo: Sad man

My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)