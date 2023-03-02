I need husband to become first gentleman when I win election 2024 – Akua Donkor

According to her, the time has come for her to re-marry because of her political career. In an interview with Kofi TV, she said the need to re-marry has become even more pressing because she hopes to win the 2024 election and become the president of Ghana.

“I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician. It gets to a point in this political career where you and your husband’s presence will be required. I need a man to become a first gentleman after I win power,” Madam Donkor said.

She however gave a caveat that although she needs a man to marry to complement her for political reasons, the man should not expect her to perform household chores as expected of a wife.

“You won’t marry me to come and cook and clean for you. I won’t be responsible for house chores, that won’t happen. I only want your name,” she warned.

Akua Donkor tried to contest in the 2016 elections but got disqualified. She tried again in 2020 and made it to the ballot sheet and garnered some votes.