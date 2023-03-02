‘We can’t wait’ – Ghanaians react as Barker-Vormawor says 'Labour Party loading'

“Labour Party loading…,” he wrote simply without giving further details.

Some of his followers say they simply cannot wait for the plan to come to fruition because they are fed up with the current National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party duopoly that has failed Ghanaians.

But others don’t think the emergence of a “Labour Party” in Ghana will change anything, rather, it will further favour the existing two major political parties that have governed the country abysmally for several decades.

In an earlier post, he hailed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for Nigeria’s Labour Party for emerging from nowhere to become a third force and giving the long-established established APC and PDP a good run for their money in the country’s general elections held on Saturday, February 25.

“Peter Obi through the power of social media managed to make himself a strong contender for an electorate seeking alternatives.

“Working from Zero grassroots infrastructure, he managed to win 12 states and pulled over 6 million votes. No first-time and third-party candidate has ever performed so well in Nigerian politics.

“So much more portends for enlightened and politically engaged youth. So so much. What Obi pulled is only the beginning of a new conscious class.

“Obi voters, were the real winners in this election for me,” Barker-Vormawor wrote.

Meanwhile, in another report, the social activist charged the people of the Volta Region to boo President Akufo-Addo when he steps into the region for the commemoration of Ghana’s independence.

The President, members of his government and other dignitaries are expected to fly to Ho, the Volta Regional capital on Monday, March 6 for the 66th event.

It has been in rotation across all the regions of the country and it is the turn of the Volta Region to host this year’s edition.