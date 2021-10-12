God will punish anyone who legalizes LGBTQI activities in Ghana – Akua Donkor

The enigmatic politician also disclosed that LGBTQI activities are against the culture and values of Ghanaians.

“If they accept it God will punish them instantly because it is against God’s will. This is a foreign culture and if you want to inculcate it into our society, God will punish you,” she said in an interview on Angel FM.

Alluding to the case of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible, which aroused God's anger to destroy the whole land, the presidential hopeful noted that the behaviour of the people is that which is being practiced today.

“This is an abominable act. Like the way God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah, they want Him to destroy us today too. We will not let God destroy this country,” she stated.

With her position on the activities of the community, Akua Donkor said she will take legal actions against anybody who accepts LGBTQ activities and push for legalization.

Pulse Ghana

“There’s no way I will accept if someone advocates for the legalization of it. I will even take them to court should they accept the practice and promote it,” she said on the show.