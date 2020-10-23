This, he said, is geared towards making movement easier and enhancing economic activities in the region.

The President made this known at a durbar in the Krachi West Constituency of the Oti Region, where he addressed the chiefs and people.

Oti River

He said the bridge project was currently at the design stage, but assured that it will be completed no matter what.

“No matter what happens, the construction of the bridge will happen,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by the GNA.

He noted that government has reached the final stages of negotiations with Messrs FDN/INTORL, a Dutch Company, for funding to build the bridge.

The 1.6km composite bridge will be constructed over the Oti River at Dambai and Dodiokope.

“Feasibility studies have been completed for works to commence upon receipt of the requisite approvals from Cabinet and Parliament.”

“Upon completion, this bridge will relieve communities in these areas of the long waiting periods and excruciating slow movement of people, goods and services by ferry across the Oti River,” Akufo-Addo added.

The President has been inspecting and commissioning projects as part of his tour of the Oti region.