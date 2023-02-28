Akufo-Addo is enjoying at the expense of suffering Ghanaians – Martin Kpebu ‘cries’

He added that the government is being insensitive to the people of Ghana by locking up their investments, which is making life miserable for the majority of people.

Kpebu was speaking about the aftermath of the domestic debt exchange programme in an interview with Okay FM on February 27, 2023.

"When I remember the suffering, I always say, so is this the President Akufo-Addo that we voted for? We stood in the sun to vote for him, and now he’s a rich man while we’re suffering in Ghana... I have never voted for Mahama before, but I did vote for Akufo-Addo for him to come and spend our money…I have regretted voting for him.

"I voted for President Akufo-Addo because I thought Mahama was worse so Akufo-Addo can do better, not knowing he was more than Mahama," he said.

Relatedly, the Ministry of Finance has announced that it will pay principals and coupons on old bonds from March 13.

The Ministry said this only applies to old bondholders who did not sign up for the DDEP.

Pulse Ghana

“Secondly, in fulfillment of the assurance given by Government to bondholders who did not tender, the Ministry is taking administrative steps to ensure that payments of coupons and principals of the old bonds resume by 13th March, 2023,” part of the statement reads.

The assurance comes against the backdrop of three bondholder groups marching to the Finance Ministry on Monday to demand the immediate payment of coupons and principals which matured on February 6th and 20th February, 2023.