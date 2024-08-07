ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo is right about Founders’ Day argument – Kwame Sefa Kayi

Evans Annang

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, has expressed agreement with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's assertion that the independence and foundation of Ghana cannot be credited to a single person.

Kwame-Sefa-Kayi
Kwame-Sefa-Kayi

In a conversation with Nana Akomea of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his show, Kwami Sefa Kayi noted that President Akufo-Addo’s statement, which downplays the notion of Kwame Nkrumah as the sole founder of Ghana, is not out of place.

Sefa Kayi, however, questioned the timing and relevance of the statement by President Akufo-Addo, noting that it was avoidable.

When Nana Akomea asked him if President Akufo-Addo made a statement of fact, Kwami Sefa Kayi responded, "correct."

He, however, holds that having spoken glowingly about Kwame Nkrumah in his statement, President Akufo-Addo could have avoided what he described as ‘communication damage’ by not introducing the element of Founders’ Day.

“Knowing the debate it generates, why did he have to bring up the sole founder argument after praising him? It is like the discharge of a lizard. It is all white with a bit of black at the end. No one is talking about the positive thing he said. From a communications perspective, do you realise the damage he has done? What would have happened had he not said it?” he said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended his decision to institute Founders’ Day, maintaining it would be a historical distortion to position Kwame Nkrumah as the sole founder of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the matter at the senior citizens' luncheon at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo noted, "I know that there are some who question the ceremony – that is 4th August as Founders’ Day, because they believe that we were all asleep in Ghana until the arrival of Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP."

"I have already stated my views on that several times, including in my speech last Saturday evening. I don’t intend to go over that matter again," he said.

The Big Six, comprising Kwame Nkrumah, J.B. Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, and William Ofori Atta, were instrumental in the country's journey to independence.

He noted that while Nkrumah’s leadership and vision were critical, the efforts of his colleagues should not be overshadowed.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

