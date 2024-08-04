JB Danquah's 1951 letter kicking against Kwame Nkrumah's independence move emerges

This revelation comes just a day after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his Founders' Day address, repudiated the notion of Kwame Nkrumah being the sole founder of Ghana. The letter, shared by Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, a former Deputy Minister of Information, was posted on his X page and has sparked significant interest and discussion.
A historical letter from 1951 authored by Joseph Boakye Danquah, a prominent member of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), has resurfaced online, shedding light on his opposition to a call for immediate independence from British colonial rule. JB Danquah, as he was popularly known, wrote the letter rejecting an appeal from Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to demand instant self-governance.
Written on 10 October 1951, and titled ‘Nkrumah and his tricks’, the letter was addressed to J.A. Obdam Esq. in London. In it, Danquah described Nkrumah's call for political parties, traditional leaders, and the citizenry to demand immediate independence from the British as an invitation to criminal conspiracy against law and order.
“That man Kwame Nkrumah, who is Leader of Government Business, has started his tricks again. This time, he, who is the Government, is inviting all the political leaders and chiefs to join him to send an ultimatum to His Majesty’s Government of the United Kingdom for ‘SELF-GOVERNMENT NOW’ and, if rejected, to declare Positive Action—strikes and boycott, etc,” part of the letter read.
Danquah further emphasised that the UGCC members met to deliberate on Nkrumah's proposal and unanimously rejected it. He stated:
“There has been hectic activity all over the place and on Sunday we of the UGCC met at a great meeting and turned down his ‘challenge’ flat, as being an invitation to criminal conspiracy against law and order.”
The letter highlights the ideological differences within the leadership of Ghana’s independence movement, with Danquah and his UGCC colleagues opting for a more cautious approach compared to Nkrumah’s urgent demand for self-governance.
Read the Full Statement: Dear Mr. Obdam,
I exceedingly regret the delay in replying to your two letters. That man Kwame Nkrumah, who is Leader of Government Business, has started his tricks again. This time, he, who is the Government, is inviting all the political leaders and chiefs to join him to send an ultimatum to His Majesty’s Government of the United Kingdom for “SELF-GOVERNMENT NOW” and, if rejected, to declare Positive Action—strikes and boycott, etc.
There has been hectic activity all over the place and on Sunday we of the UGCC met at a great meeting and turned down his “challenge” flat, as being an invitation to criminal conspiracy against law and order.
I had to be away in Kumasi for long periods last month and I am just now clearing up a pile of work…
J. B. Danquah
This newly surfaced letter provides valuable insight into the early struggles and differing strategies within Ghana's path to independence, highlighting the complex dynamics between its founding leaders.