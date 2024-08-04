JB Danquah's 1951 letter kicking against Kwame Nkrumah's independence move emerges

Written on 10 October 1951, and titled ‘Nkrumah and his tricks’, the letter was addressed to J.A. Obdam Esq. in London. In it, Danquah described Nkrumah's call for political parties, traditional leaders, and the citizenry to demand immediate independence from the British as an invitation to criminal conspiracy against law and order.

“That man Kwame Nkrumah, who is Leader of Government Business, has started his tricks again. This time, he, who is the Government, is inviting all the political leaders and chiefs to join him to send an ultimatum to His Majesty’s Government of the United Kingdom for ‘SELF-GOVERNMENT NOW’ and, if rejected, to declare Positive Action—strikes and boycott, etc,” part of the letter read.

Danquah further emphasised that the UGCC members met to deliberate on Nkrumah's proposal and unanimously rejected it. He stated:

“There has been hectic activity all over the place and on Sunday we of the UGCC met at a great meeting and turned down his ‘challenge’ flat, as being an invitation to criminal conspiracy against law and order.”

The letter highlights the ideological differences within the leadership of Ghana’s independence movement, with Danquah and his UGCC colleagues opting for a more cautious approach compared to Nkrumah’s urgent demand for self-governance.

Read the Full Statement: Dear Mr. Obdam,

I had to be away in Kumasi for long periods last month and I am just now clearing up a pile of work…

J. B. Danquah