Akufo-Addo is the best President in the 4th Republic - Rev. Owusu-Bempah

“Honestly, Nana Akufo-Addo has done a great job. Although I have a grudge against him, I must admit that he has performed well in his role. Do you remember when God spoke through me to him, mentioning something about fruits? It has come to pass. Some prominent people even pointed this out to me and I think that the Free SHS initiative he introduced is one of those fruits, and it has been a tremendous help to many.

Pulse Ghana

“Recently, I even saw Kwasi Pratt Jnr. commending the president for the free education he implemented. I hear it has improved significantly. Nana Akufo-Addo has done well. In fact, if we talk about presidents who have performed admirably, President Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo, President Rawlings, and our father Mahama have all done commendable work. However, to be honest, Nana Akufo-Addo surpasses them all. Let's not deny that truth,” he emphasised in Twi.

He further stated, “…He is my old man, and although I used to fight with him, I don't anymore. I still acknowledge that he has done a great job!"

He stated that this initiative was one of the many things he had a revelation about concerning the president, which he believes demonstrates his superior performance.