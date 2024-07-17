2024 polls: Be vigilant to maintain justice and freedom — Mahama to Ghanaians

Mahama emphasised that justice and freedom are essential cornerstones of any true democracy.

He expressed concern over recent global events, including the unfortunate incident involving former U.S. President Donald Trump, which underscored the potential consequences of intense electoral dynamics.

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on this, Mahama urged for peaceful and orderly elections in Ghana, emphasizing the need for political decorum and unity.

Looking ahead to the elections, Mahama outlined the NDC's priorities, including economic revitalization, currency stabilization, support for farmers, tax relief, and job creation for the youth.

He stressed that these agendas require focused and unified attention to address the complexities facing Ghana.

Mahama also raised concerns about the politicisation of key institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

He emphasised the importance of these institutions remaining impartial to ensure the will of the people prevails in the democratic process.