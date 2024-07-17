RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

2024 polls: Be vigilant to maintain justice and freedom — Mahama to Ghanaians

Kojo Emmanuel

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a passionate call to Ghanaians to uphold the nation's justice and freedom.

John Mahama
John Mahama

His message comes at a crucial moment as Ghana prepares for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Recommended articles

Mahama emphasised that justice and freedom are essential cornerstones of any true democracy.

He expressed concern over recent global events, including the unfortunate incident involving former U.S. President Donald Trump, which underscored the potential consequences of intense electoral dynamics.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on this, Mahama urged for peaceful and orderly elections in Ghana, emphasizing the need for political decorum and unity.

Looking ahead to the elections, Mahama outlined the NDC's priorities, including economic revitalization, currency stabilization, support for farmers, tax relief, and job creation for the youth.

Mahama also raised concerns about the politicisation of key institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

He emphasised the importance of these institutions remaining impartial to ensure the will of the people prevails in the democratic process.

In closing, Mahama reaffirmed that Ghana belongs to all its citizens, present and future, and called for a collective effort to safeguard justice, freedom, and democratic principles in the country.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker Bagbin criticises MPs for acting like kindergarten kids

Ghanaians prefer Jane Naana as vice president over Napo in Pulse Ghana polls

Ghanaians prefer Jane Naana as Vice President over Napo in Pulse Ghana polls

John Mahama

2024 polls: Be vigilant to maintain justice and freedom — Mahama to Ghanaians

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Angry reactions trail Napo's claim that Nana Addo developed Ghana better than Nkrumah