Nana Addo condemns the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

In an X post, Nana Addo expressed his deep concern and sorrow over the incident.

He emphasised the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

The incident occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend where shots were fired, injuring Trump in the right ear.

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspect, who has since been killed.

The Secret Service later confirmed that Trump is safe and under protective measures. A spokesperson described Trump as "fine" following the "heinous act."

Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as an attempted assassination.

The shooting unfolded after a busy day of campaigning for both Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden expressed his relief, stating he is "grateful" that Trump is unharmed.

Nana Addo shared his thoughts stating that "Such acts of politically-motivated violence have no place in our world and undermine the principles of democracy and peace that we all hold dear." He added, "We send our heartfelt best wishes to President Trump and the American people during this difficult time, and we pray for his swift and complete recovery."