Nana Addo condemns the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Kojo Emmanuel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was involved in a shooting incident that has sparked a global outcry.

Nana Addo with Donald Trump

Among the international leaders voicing their concerns, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly condemned the act, calling for peace and dialogue.

In an X post, Nana Addo expressed his deep concern and sorrow over the incident.

He emphasised the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

The incident occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend where shots were fired, injuring Trump in the right ear.

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspect, who has since been killed.

The Secret Service later confirmed that Trump is safe and under protective measures. A spokesperson described Trump as "fine" following the "heinous act."

Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Secret Service agents rushing former President Donald Trump offstage during a rally in Butler
Secret Service agents rushing former President Donald Trump offstage during a rally in Butler Business Insider USA

President Biden expressed his relief, stating he is "grateful" that Trump is unharmed.

Nana Addo shared his thoughts stating that "Such acts of politically-motivated violence have no place in our world and undermine the principles of democracy and peace that we all hold dear." He added, "We send our heartfelt best wishes to President Trump and the American people during this difficult time, and we pray for his swift and complete recovery."

The Ghanaian leader also extended his sympathies to the American people, particularly those directly affected by the incident.

