Fifty nine percent of those captured in the survey said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading the country into the wrong direction.

The CDD said a “few citizens are content with the country’s economic situation and their personal living conditions, and a majority say the country is headed in the wrong direction”.

The survey noted that citizens’ approval of the government’s economic performance has decline as Ghanaians’ approval ratings on indicators of the government’s economic performance have “declined sharply” compared to 2017.

Only three in 10 Ghanaians (30%) describe the country’s economic conditions as “fairly good” or “very good,” a modest decline from 35% recorded in 2017.

Fewer than four in 10 (37%) say their personal living conditions are “fairly good” or “very good.”

And only 31% say the country’s economic condition has improved over the past 12 months. But more than half (54%) are optimistic that things will be “better” or “much better” in 12 months’ time.

Six in 10 Ghanaians (59%) say the country is “going in the wrong direction.”

The share of citizens who see the country as “going in the right direction” declined by 15 percentage points from 2017 to 35%.

Majorities of citizens say the government is performing “fairly badly” or “very badly” in narrowing income gaps (66%), improving the living standards of the poor (56%), and creating jobs (54%).

Afrobarometre heads a pan-African, nonpartisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues across Africa. Seven rounds of surveys were completed in up to 38 countries between 1999 and 2018.