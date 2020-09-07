The President departed on Monday, September 7, 2020, for the summit which is being held in Niamey, Niger.

He will lead other Heads of State to discuss matters relating to the COVID-19 situation in West Africa.

Also on the agenda of the summit is the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the current political crisis in Mali.

Reports from the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level, as well as the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will also be discussed.

President Akufo-Addo left for the summit with a highly-powered delegation, including officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Also accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Africa has improved in recent months, but the number of active cases is still very high.

So far, more than a million COVID-19 cases have been recorded on the continent, with 22,000 dying in the process.