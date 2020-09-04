According to him, Ghana has always been “home” to Nigerians, many of whom have lived and worked here for many centuries.

The President said this when he met with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

He said he has been alarmed by allegations that Ghanaian officials have been harassing Nigerian traders in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Speaker of Parliament in Ghana for a two-day visit

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

“I was alarmed because, if they were the sentiments and attitudes of the Federal Government of Nigeria, then we were in a really serious problem,” Akufo-Addo.

“You have to know that the Nigerian population in Ghana is safe. They are in the home of brothers. Many of them have been here over centuries trading and doing business here without any difficulties, and that culture of co-operation and brotherliness will continue.”

In recent months, Ghana and Nigeria have been involved in a diplomatic row following the eviction of Nigerian traders in Ghana who are involved in the retail trade.

The oil producing country subsequently accused Ghana of targeting its citizens and threatened a retaliation.

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Wednesday arrived on a two-day visit to the Parliament of Ghana to discuss relations between both countries.

President Akufo-Addo recommended that a Joint Ministerial Committee for Ministers be set up on both sides to oversee issues that pertain to Ghana-Nigeria trade in the future.

“The idea of legislation to promote a Ghana-Nigeria Business Council, that will superintend over trade and investment matters between our two countries, is well overdue.

“It is events that produce institutions, and the time has come for it to be done,” Akufo-Addo added.