The two are expected to hold talks on matters pertaining to relations between the two countries following the implementation of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 2013, Act 865.

Femi Gbajabialamila with Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye

Setting the tone for the visit when he welcomed the Nigerian delegation, Prof. Oquaye said Ghana and Nigeria are like the tongue and the teeth, and although they may offend each other, they also derive great pleasure from the benefits of coexistence and said it is important that the good relations between the two countries are maintained at all times. He expressed the hope that the next two days will be mutually beneficial to the two countries and further strengthen the already strong bond between Ghana and Nigeria.

READ MORE: Controversial Agyapa Royalties deal fraud by Nana Addo and Akyem Mafia – Isaac Adongo

The Nigerian Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila agreed with his Ghanaian counterpart on the good relations between the two countries and hoped that at the end of his two-day visit, a good resolution will be found to the issues confronting the two countries, bearing in mind, the national interests of the individual countries.