Akufo-Addo's ex-gratia should be frozen to cover Cathedral financial losses - Gyampo

To reclaim the land, Professor Gyampo believes the state must freeze the ex-gratia of President Akufo-Addo and use the revenue to undertake the reclamation.

“Somebody must be sued for the construction of the National Cathedral. Somebody must be sued for causing financial loss to the state. President Akufo-Addo must suffer some consequences, so if possible for us to freeze his gratuity to be used in paying for the covering of the Cathedral, let's do it. If that is not enough, then we sue him and his appointees,” he said.

While Gyampo doubts the legality of his own suggestion, he maintains President Akufo-Addo should be held liable for the amount of money spent so far on the National Cathedral and that he and his ministers who played roles in the issuance of state funds for the National Cathedral project must be sued for causing financial loss to the state.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Abena Osei Asare, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, has said that the government has injected GH¢339 million into the construction of the National Cathedral. Abena stated that the National Cathedral’s accounts are currently being audited.

She said, "The total releases made for the National Cathedral by the government to date remain at GH¢339 million. This figure comprises GH¢225 million paid to the National Cathedral Secretariat and GH¢113 million paid directly to the project consultant. There was a value-for-money audit done on the project in 2021.

Also, a statutory audit of the National Cathedral of Ghana accounts by Deloitte Ghana was started in July 2023 and is ongoing. Auditors had concluded the audit of the 18-month account ended December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, preparations are in place for the auditors to complete the remaining accounts for the periods ended December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023."

