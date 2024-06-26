Court srikes out Kusi Boateng's appeal against Okudzeto Ablakwa; fines him GHS3000

The Court has also awarded a cost of GHc3,000 against the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral over the failed attempt.
The Court of Appeal has struck out Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng’s appeal seeking a reversal of the High Court dismissal of a contempt case against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
The panel of three chaired by Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Koranteng, said the grounds of appeal do not comply with the rules of the Court as required.
The panel which also comprised Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe and Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, also ruled that the impugn grounds of the Appeal file do not comply with the rules of Appeal.
The Grounds of appeal, according to the panel said were “incompetent and strike out.”
Panel prior to ruling on Mr Ablakwa’s application overruled an objection against the panel and allegations against the Chief Justice on the panel.
The court stated that the allegations of bias against the panel and the Chief Justice’s powers to constitute a panel were not supported with evidence.
The ruling on the objection, read by Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, indicated that a reasonably informed observer would form the opinion that there was no real likelihood of bias against the Applicant.
“No acceptable evidence has been brought to support the allegations of bias against the Chief Justice when choosing the panel,” the ruling stated.
The panel, chaired by Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Koranteng, declared that the panel constituted by the Chief Justice was “properly constituted and in compliance with the law.”
The objection was subsequently dismissed by the panel, which also included Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe.