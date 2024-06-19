Rock City is not making losses; Okudzeto Ablakwa is lying – Bryan Acheampong

In an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo of Media General on Wednesday, Dr. Acheampong dismissed the assertions as baseless and dishonest.

He challenged Mr. Ablakwa to disclose his sources and the documents in question.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses,” Dr. Acheampong stated.

He criticized Mr. Ablakwa and Sammi Gyamfi for exaggerating the situation, particularly pointing out that Rock City has not yet filed its 2023 taxes.

“I have checked with the GRA, and Rock City has informed me that they have not filed their 2023 taxes yet. Their plan is to file by the end of the month. So, where did he get the document from? What he is saying is fabricated and a lie,” he added, challenging Mr. Ablakwa to provide proof of his claims.

Dr. Acheampong’s rebuttal aims to clarify the situation and counter the allegations made by the North Tongu MP.

The North Tongu MP alongside his colleagues in the minority organised a massive demonstration against the sale of the hotels to Bryan Acheampong in Accra yesterday.

Ablakwa speaking in an interview with JoyNews during a protest on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said the move signals the beginning of investigations into the matter.

He said "CHRAJ has written. They have told us that they are investigating the matter. They have also informed us that they have written to all the people who have been named in our petition, that is SSNIT, Honorable Bryan Acheampong and all the others.

"So the investigations are ongoing. They have told us also to hold ourselves in readiness which we are because we have intercepted other documents, including the memos which revealed that the Honorable Bryan Acheampong is offering way below the fair market value."