We'll organise a Kenyan-style demo if SSNIT proceeds with hotels sale - Ablakwa

Evans Annang

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling for a mass demonstration similar to the recent protests in Kenya, in opposition to the sale of four SSNIT Hotels to Rock City, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Referencing these events in a social media post on Wednesday, June 26, Mr Ablakwa criticised President Akufo-Addo for not halting the sale of SSNIT hotels, despite meeting with organised labour earlier in the week.

He asserted that President Akufo-Addo is the "chief architect" behind this controversial deal and declared that it’s time for Ghanaians to launch their own version of Kenya’s recent protests.

Mr Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to stay tuned for a major announcement soon regarding plans for a significant demonstration.

"President Akufo-Addo refused to stop the sale of our SSNIT hotels when he met organised labour yesterday [Tuesday]."

"Akufo-Addo’s appointed SSNIT board chair, Elizabeth Ohene is also boldly justifying the stinky deal despite overwhelming opposition from Ghanaians and the protest of labour reps on her board."

Bryan Acheampong and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

"It’s now confirmed beyond any scintilla of doubt — President Akufo-Addo is the chief architect of all the putrefying State Capture. It’s time to declare our own version of what just happened in Kenya," he posted.

In Kenya, widespread youth protests recently forced the government to withdraw a finance bill that included contentious tax increases.

The demonstrations escalated dramatically, culminating in the burning of cars and a portion of parliament on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Several protesters were reportedly killed by the police, with many others wounded.

The Kenyan president, William Ruto, who had vowed to crack down on the protesters, subsequently reversed his stance and withdrew the tax plan.

