We'll organise a Kenyan-style demo if SSNIT proceeds with hotels sale - Ablakwa

He asserted that President Akufo-Addo is the "chief architect" behind this controversial deal and declared that it’s time for Ghanaians to launch their own version of Kenya’s recent protests.

Mr Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to stay tuned for a major announcement soon regarding plans for a significant demonstration.

"President Akufo-Addo refused to stop the sale of our SSNIT hotels when he met organised labour yesterday [Tuesday]."

"Akufo-Addo’s appointed SSNIT board chair, Elizabeth Ohene is also boldly justifying the stinky deal despite overwhelming opposition from Ghanaians and the protest of labour reps on her board."

Pulse Ghana

"It’s now confirmed beyond any scintilla of doubt — President Akufo-Addo is the chief architect of all the putrefying State Capture. It’s time to declare our own version of what just happened in Kenya," he posted.

In Kenya, widespread youth protests recently forced the government to withdraw a finance bill that included contentious tax increases.

The demonstrations escalated dramatically, culminating in the burning of cars and a portion of parliament on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Several protesters were reportedly killed by the police, with many others wounded.

