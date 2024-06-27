ADVERTISEMENT
8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

Gideon Nicholas Day

Kenya has recently been a focal point of political turmoil, as mass protests erupted in response to a new finance bill. These protests, driven by widespread dissatisfaction with the government, have brought significant changes and highlighted the power of the people. Ghana, currently grappling with its socio-economic issues, can draw valuable lessons from Kenya's experience.

Here are eight crucial lessons Ghanaian leaders should consider:

In 2022, William Ruto was elected President of Kenya, promising economic reforms to uplift the lower and middle classes. However, a recent finance bill proposing tax hikes sparked outrage among citizens, leading to the largest protests since his election. Demonstrators stormed the parliament building, resulting in vandalism, fires, and casualties. The protests continued despite Ruto's attempts to justify the tax increases, eventually forcing him to reconsider the bill.

Kenya's President Ruto initially ignored public sentiment, pushing forward with the finance bill despite widespread opposition. The resulting backlash demonstrated the importance of listening to the populace. Ghanaian leaders must heed the voices of their citizens, particularly concerning issues like high living costs and frequent power outages.

One of the major grievances in Kenya was the lack of transparency regarding the necessity and benefits of the proposed taxes. In Ghana, the government should ensure that all policy decisions, especially those affecting the economy, are communicated transparently to foster trust and understanding among citizens.

Economic hardships, including high unemployment rates and rising costs of living fueled the protests in Kenya. Ghana is facing similar challenges, with inflation driving up prices for essentials and the cedi depreciating against the dollar. Leaders must prioritise policies that alleviate these burdens to prevent widespread discontent.

Kenya's protests were significantly driven by the youth, who felt betrayed by unfulfilled promises of economic relief. Ghanaian leaders should actively engage with young people, addressing their concerns and involving them in decision-making processes to harness their potential and avoid disenfranchisement.

In Kenya, the government's harsh response to protests, including the use of live ammunition, escalated tensions. Ghana must ensure that law enforcement agencies maintain order while respecting citizens' rights to peaceful protest. Excessive force can undermine the legitimacy of the state and exacerbate unrest.

Ruto's eventual willingness to dialogue with protesters was a positive step. Ghanaian leaders should adopt a similar approach, engaging in meaningful dialogue with opposition groups and civil society to address grievances and find common ground.

Kenya's finance bill was partly an effort to manage a massive debt burden. Ghana, currently in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support, should be cautious about accumulating debt. Prudent fiscal management and sustainable economic policies are essential to avoid future crises.

Kenya's protests highlighted the frustration over stalled development projects. In Ghana, many projects remain incomplete, affecting public services and infrastructure. Leaders must ensure that development projects are prioritised, adequately funded, and completed to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Kenya's recent protests provide a stark reminder of the power of the people and the importance of responsive governance. Ghanaian leaders should take these lessons to heart, addressing the economic and social challenges facing the nation with transparency, dialogue, and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of their citizens. By learning from Kenya’s experience, Ghana can navigate its current issues and work towards a more stable and prosperous future.

