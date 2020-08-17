According to its Executive Director, Kofi Asare, the move seems like a political one than a practical one in relation to issues on the ground.

Mr Asare said the President appears to be using the move as a political tool than responding to a genuine need.

“No one has told us that they are hungry; nobody has complained. We have been around the country, nobody has complained, I think we are political season this is tokenism. We are not being prudent, we are not prioritizing our expenditure. If the students were hungry, they would have been dead by now because they’ve been in school for one month.

“Feeding JHS and SHS students is not in line with education. As I said, it’s tokenism. It’s not true that foods are not being sold around schools and students are hungry,” he told Morning Starr sit-in host.

Coronavirus: President Akufo-Addo reopens schools for final year JHS, SHS and university students

According to him, the decision of the President to provide one hot meal for students is not a prudent use of the country’s resources.

The President in his 15th COVID-19 update to the country noted he had received reports of some JHS students going hungry due to observance of the Covid-19 protocol observation.