Western Togoland has been a member state of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) since 2017.

History

Germany established the Togoland protectorate in 1884.

Under German administration, the protectorate was regarded as a model colony or Musterkolonie and experienced a golden age.

During the First World War in 1914, Britain and France invaded the protectorate. After the German defeat and the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, the western part of Togoland became a British mandate, British Togoland.

After the Second World War British Togoland became a United Nations Trust Territory that was under British administration.

In 1957 they voted in a plebiscite to become part of what is now Ghana.

Independence-seeking Western Togoland

Homeland Study Group Foundation formed

On May 9, 2017, the Homeland Study Group Foundation unsuccessfully tried to declare the independence of Western Togoland.

In March this year, the supposed flag of the group was hoisted at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and Police officers were called to pull down the flag.

It is unclear who hoisted the flag and why it was done at the Regional Coordinating Council a day to Ghana's 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

The group based in Ho in the Volta Region has been pushing for the secession of the Volta Region, claiming that the region was an independent state before being made to join Ghana in a plebiscite.

The group is said to be stirring emotions in the region for the restoration of a so-called Western Togoland as a state.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.

To this end, the group claims the time has come to separate Western Togoland from Ghana and make it stand as an independent state.

The leader of the group, Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, and others have been charged by the police with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly, and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

The leaders are Bisa Akorli, 54, Kofi Dzreke, 39, Thompson Tsigbe, 58, Benjamin Agbadzada, 48, Agbenyega Akudzi, 54, Freemen Blikaku, 36, and Nkpe Tsryiri Kudzo aged 61.

The group has introduced its proposed currency, flag, and the symbol of the Electoral Commission (EC).

On September 25, 2020, the group on Friday dawn blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The police in a message on social media urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.

"Anybody traveling on any of these roads should exercise caution," the police message said.

The group amidst the burning of vehicle tyres and chanting of war songs took over the road and prevented vehicles from moving across at Tefle and Juapong.