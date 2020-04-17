This comes after many of the squatters were rendered homeless as a result of the demolition exercise earlier in the week.

Over a thousand dwellers have so far been displaced by the demolition, which is meant to pave way for the dredging of the Korle Lagoon.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Canoe operator fined GHc12,000 for transporting people from Togo to Ghana

AMA provides canopies for Old Fadama squatters after demolition exercise

Joy News reports that the AMA on Thursday provided five canopies to provide shelter for the squatters who have lost their homes.

While some were captured sleeping under the canopies at night, other rejected it, insisting the canopies will not protect them against mosquitoes and the harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Accra has denied reports that the AMA spearhead the demolition exercise at Old Fadama.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah said it was the leadership of the slum who voluntarily removed the wooden structures in order to pave way for contractors to dredge the Korle lagoon.

“It is not AMA that had gone there to demolish the structures. It is the community leadership that engaged their people who voluntarily removed their structures," the Mayor said on Good Evening Ghana.