Angry Fumso youths arrest galamseyers, hand them and equipment to police

The activities of galamsey have polluted two water bodies, River Fum and Prakum, in the area, which serve as sources of water for the neighbouring communities.

The level of pollution in the water bodies infuriated the youth to take action to clamp down on galamsey operations after realizing the damage caused by the operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government's fight against galamsey

The Ghanaian government has made significant efforts to combat the pervasive issue of illegal small-scale gold mining. One of the key strategies has been the establishment of regulatory bodies and task forces, such as the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and the Operation Vanguard task force, which was launched in 2017.

Pulse Ghana

These entities are tasked with enforcing mining laws and arresting illegal miners. Additionally, the government has introduced community mining programs to provide alternative livelihoods for those involved in galamsey, aiming to formalize small-scale mining activities and ensure they are conducted legally and sustainably¹².