Anti-gay law is harsh and unjust; don’t sign it – Samia Nkrumah calls on Akufo-Addo

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Samia Nkrumah, also the daughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, characterized the bill as excessively severe and unjust.

She voiced her opposition, emphasizing that the legislation could sow division, a stance she vehemently disapproves of.

“I pray the president does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh, and unjust law, and we don’t need it. We are against rape, pedophilia, against all these situations that people seem to be terrified of gays and I think we need to educate ourselves.

“But most importantly I don’t support anything that brings division and torments the people of Ghana. We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other.”

This legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.