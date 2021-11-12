RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anti-LGBTQI Bill is against our Ghanaian values – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Evans Annang

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has called for the discarding of the controversial anti-LGBTQI Bill before Parliament.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

According to him, the Bill drifts away from one of the major Ghanaian values, which is tolerance.

In a post on social media, the private legal practitioner said he is against the Bill and not shy to make it known.

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority,” he tweeted.

Private Legal Practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, who is also against the bill has called on Parliament to reject the Anti-LGBTQI Bill, which he claims does not meet legal requirements as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko ece-auto-gen

According to him, the Bill in its current form violates Article 1(1) (2):” which uphold the sovereignty of the people of Ghana in whose name and whose welfare the powers of Government shall be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in the Constitution”.

“Irrespective of the number of people who support the Bill, the legislation must meet the first provision of the constitution. If it does not by Clause (2) of Article 1 of that bill or legislation is void”.

Parliament has begun sitting on the Anti-LGBTQI Bill also known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

