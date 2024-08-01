Anti-LGBTQI Bill: Sign it or we'll face God's wrath - Osu Chiefs to Nana Addo

This call follows concerns from bill proponents about delays in transmitting the bill to the President for assent. During a courtesy call, Nuumo Gbelenfo III, the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, stressed,
The Osu Traditional Council has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo to expedite the approval of the anti-LGBTQ bill to prevent divine retribution on Ghana.
“If it were the norm that marriage was set between people of the same sex, we would have seen our president marry a man. But that is not the case. So I am appealing to the president to ensure that the right thing is done by signing the bill into law in order for Ghana not to incur the wrath of God.
"It is a filthy practice, so we are urging the president and the Chief Justice to do the needful to avert the anger of God."
Supporters of the bill have announced a demonstration against the Chief Justice scheduled for August 21, 2024, due to perceived delays.
Samuel Nartey George, the bill's lead sponsor, announced this during a visit to the National Chief Imam and the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council.
The bi-partisan private members’ bill was introduced to Parliament on August 2, 2021, and the Speaker referred it to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.
The Members of Parliament (MP) on the side of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill together with an MP of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The MPs are Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram; Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, and Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi East.