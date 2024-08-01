Anti-LGBTQI Bill: Sign it or we'll face God's wrath - Osu Chiefs to Nana Addo

“If it were the norm that marriage was set between people of the same sex, we would have seen our president marry a man. But that is not the case. So I am appealing to the president to ensure that the right thing is done by signing the bill into law in order for Ghana not to incur the wrath of God.

"It is a filthy practice, so we are urging the president and the Chief Justice to do the needful to avert the anger of God."

Supporters of the bill have announced a demonstration against the Chief Justice scheduled for August 21, 2024, due to perceived delays.

Samuel Nartey George, the bill's lead sponsor, announced this during a visit to the National Chief Imam and the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council.

Pulse Ghana

The bi-partisan private members’ bill was introduced to Parliament on August 2, 2021, and the Speaker referred it to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The Members of Parliament (MP) on the side of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill together with an MP of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).