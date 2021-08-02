Anti-LGBTQI Bill to be laid before Parliament today

Due to its strong stance against LGBTQI, it has drawn the ire of Ghanaian progressives especially on social media.

It will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

In one of his defenses on the bill, Sam George berated the US for promoting LGBTQI in the country and called on President Akufo-Addo to summon the Ambassador to Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

“I believe that the US embassy must be minded by the Vienna Convention. The Vienna Convention on diplomacy states that diplomats must be respectful of the local laws of their host country. If the host country criminalizes LGBQT as it is currently, it is an affront to the sovereignty of this state hoisting an LGBTQ flag in the country. “This directive came from the State Department and the flags were to be hoisted in June because June is gay pride month but the US embassy did not.”