Anti-LGBTQI law will scare investors away from Ghana – US Ambassador

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ambassador Palmer said: “Lots of ethnic communities make Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investments. I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQ community. They should be managed to be made the colour of the money green or red if it’s Ghanaian, but if it is discrimination, then that will send a signal not to [only] LGBTQ investors and exporters but to other American companies. Then Ghana will be less welcoming…so I hope it stays that welcoming,” the US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer said.

Relatedly, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed that the anti-LGBTQI bill will be passed by the end of the year.

Speaking to a coalition of Muslim organizations, he said the bill will become law by the end of the year.

He assured the Organization that Parliament will pass the LGBTQ Bill by the end of the year 2023.

Parliament debated on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee report on the bill on Wednesday, July 5.

The report highlighted concerns raised by proponents and those who are against the bill.

The opposers of the bill, per the report, contend that “LGBTQ+ activities form part of what the Constitution contemplates under Article 33 (5) about recognition of cerian rights and freedoms that are considered to be inherent in a democracy and which is intended to secure the rights and freedoms and dignity of the people.

“Consequently, any attempt to prescribe different treatment to different people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender will be discriminatory and an affront to Article (17) 1 and (2) of the Constitution.”

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has been vocal in his support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.