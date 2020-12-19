He said this when he delivered a sermon at Parliamentary End of Term Thanksgiving Service/Festival of Nine Carols.

King Herod ruled under the Roman overlordship between 37 and 4 BCE and was known for mistreating his subjects.

Apostle Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah

Religious theologians also say he was behind the massacre of the innocent children during the time of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Apostle Onyinah referred to King Herod’s story during his sermon and said politicians must be more concerned about the welfare of citizens rather than their own selfish gains.

“God has a purpose for every one of us. God created us in his own image and so we should allow the Holy Spirit in us to speak to us and do the right thing that will benefit humanity,” the revered preacher said, as quoted by the GNA.

“Parliamentarians who have finished their work should not force their way into the system but should rather seek God’s guidance on what they could do to support their neighbours and humanity.”

The event was graced by some dignitaries, including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour.

Others who were in attendance are Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader of Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

The rest are James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader and Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).