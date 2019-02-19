The Church is currently implementing a five-year strategic vision (Vision 2023) dubbed “Possessing the Nations”.

First enacted under the chairmanship of Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Vision 2023 strategy aims to clamp down on noise making.

It is also focused on influencing and facilitating national development with values and principles of the kingdom of God and infrastructural investment.

Excerpts from the five-year strategic vision state that Pentecostal congregations must desist from “excessive noise making during Church services especially at all night prayer sessions.”

It adds that all local assemblies must strictly adhere to the existing by-laws on noise making.

“All Churches will be encouraged to comply with the by-laws on noise-making.”

Last week, an Accra High Court ordered the Haatso branches of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and the Cross Road Community Church Ministries (CRCCM) to pay fines over excessive noise making.

They were fined GH¢40,000 (GH¢20,000 each) after two residents in the area dragged them before the court for being a nuisance.

“The EPA found that the noise level had a minimum of 76 decibel dB( A) and a maximum reading of 86 dB (A). The EPA daytime permissible noise level for residential areas is 55 dB (A). On the evidence, I rule that the noise was clearly above the permissible noise level for a residential area where the church was sited,” Justice Novisi Afua Aryene said in her Judgement.