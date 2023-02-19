ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: Fire displaces dwellers at Kaase-Angola

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Several shops have been razed after an inferno ripped through a section of a wood market and displaced squatters at Kaase-Angola in the Ashanti Region.

Kaase-Angola
Kaase-Angola

The fire which started around 4 am dawn on Sunday destroyed wood milling machines, wood products, timber logs, and items belonging to the displaced squatters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kaase-Angola
Kaase-Angola Pulse Ghana
Kaase-Angola
Kaase-Angola Pulse Ghana

This is the second fire incident recorded in the Ashanti Region over the weekend after a seven-bedroom apartment was also razed in the Tafo Municipality.

The victims in the Kaase-Angola incident say they have no place to lay their heads and are looking elsewhere to get help from friends and relatives.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

___4281586___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4281586___2015___10___21___16___Ghana-Education-ServiceGES-Jobs-in-Ghana

GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates

KuGISS GIRLS

Kumasi Girls SHS to launch 60th anniversary on March 18