The fire which started around 4 am dawn on Sunday destroyed wood milling machines, wood products, timber logs, and items belonging to the displaced squatters.
A/R: Fire displaces dwellers at Kaase-Angola
Several shops have been razed after an inferno ripped through a section of a wood market and displaced squatters at Kaase-Angola in the Ashanti Region.
This is the second fire incident recorded in the Ashanti Region over the weekend after a seven-bedroom apartment was also razed in the Tafo Municipality.
The victims in the Kaase-Angola incident say they have no place to lay their heads and are looking elsewhere to get help from friends and relatives.
